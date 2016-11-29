The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Music Video: SHOUT HALLE - Timi Phoenix [@timi_phoenix]

By Naija Gospel

Sensational Gospel Afro Pop Singer. Timi Phoenix, has finally put out the official video for his afro Pop party hit titled SHOUT HALLE. Of course we know the song is DOPE, our only concern was if the video would be even DOPER! Timi didn't disappoint. In his words.

"The word of God in the world to day is power & even more through music

The visual interprets the power of the word of God through soundcode and the effectiveness in influencing our society."

Watch: https://youtu.be/e4_Ndzz91qk

DOWNLOAD Audio: http://hu.lk/8qh49ncyugsg

Director: Sunny Peters
Watch as Timi Phoenix performs SHOUT HALLE on the streets of Mushin at GospelNaija hosted #StreetSLAM, November 2015:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMUezxTVogQ

Connect:
Twitter: @Timi_Phoenix
Instagram: TimiPhoenix

