Today marks a milestone in the world of music education as Ivana Miljković, a distinguished Serbian professor of counterpoint and harmonic accompaniment, celebrates 30 years of teaching at the renowned Josip Slavenski Music High School in Belgrade.

Born on July 22, 1969, Ivana hails from the illustrious Miljković family. Her late mother, Olivera Miljković (1935–2025), is a celebrated figure in Ghana, where a foundation carry her name in recognition of her influence and legacy. Her father, Blagoje Miljković (1927–1993), was a respected journalist in Belgrade, while her brother, Aleksandar Miljković (b. 1975), is an accomplished double bass professor. Together with their late father, Aleksandar helped establish Miljković Tournament in Ghana, now one of the country’s most prominent sporting events.

Ivana’s own journey has been marked by academic and professional excellence. She graduated from Josip Slavenski Music School in 1988 as its best student and went on to complete her studies at the University of Arts, Faculty of Music in Belgrade. Since then, she has been a fixture in the classroom, guiding generations of musicians who now perform and teach across the globe.

Her students speak of her as more than an educator, describing her as a mentor who combines discipline with deep compassion. For many, her influence has extended beyond music into life itself.

In Ghana, where the Miljković name carries a legacy of respect, Leon Daniel Agyeman Dodoo, Director of the Olivera Miljković Foundation, issued a tribute to Ivana on her 30th anniversary.

“Ivana is more than a teacher — she is a beacon of excellence whose impact crosses borders. Just as her late mother Olivera continues to inspire, Ivana has touched countless lives through her dedication to music education. On behalf of the Foundation, I celebrate her today as a sister and as a true ambassador of culture and learning,” Dodoo said.

As Serbia honors one of its finest educators, Ghana also joins in the celebration, a testament to the enduring bond between the Miljković family and the West African nation.