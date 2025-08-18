The name Miljković may have its roots in Belgrade, Serbia, but today it carries deep meaning in Ghana through music, football, and community development.

Olivera Miljković (1935–2025), who worked for decades as a nurse at Bežanijska Kosa Hospital in Belgrade, passed away earlier this year. She was the wife of the late Blagoje Miljković (1927–1993), a respected Serbian journalist famous for his radio show Nedeljom za selo on Radio Belgrade. Together they raised two children: Ivana (born 1969), a professor at a Belgrade music school, and Aleksandar (born 1975), who has become one of the world’s most celebrated double bass professors and composers.

Olivera’s passing has built an unexpected but powerful bridge between Serbia and Ghana. Ghanaian born and football scout Leon Daniel Agyeman Dodoo, adopted brother of her son Aleksandar has established the Olivera Miljković Foundation in her memory. Based in Gomoa Fetteh, the foundation is dedicated to supporting Ghanaian communities and stands proudly on a street now named after Olivera herself.

Her son, Professor Aleksandar Miljković, has also left a remarkable imprint on Ghana’s cultural and sporting scene. Having studied in Serbia, the United States, Sweden, and Spain on full scholarships, he has taught at the University of Belgrade since 2002 and in Brač, Croatia since 2013. He has authored four books on the double bass.

But Aleksandar’s influence goes far beyond the classroom. Known for blending music with sport like no one else, he has composed more than 50 official anthems for sports clubs and competitions worldwide. He also composed an anthem for Gomoa Fetteh, Fettehman United FC and produced a music CD in Cuba dedicated to boxing legend Teófilo Stevenson.

In honor of both Aleksandar and his late father Blagoje, the Miljković Tournament has been held annually for the past five years. The competition, which celebrates their vision of unity through music and sport, is co-organized by Ghanaian football scout and Aleksandar’s adopted brother, Leon Daniel Agyeman Dodoo.

Through the foundation and his music, the Miljković family has built a bridge of culture and sportsmanship between Serbia and Ghana. Their legacy continues to inspire both nations—and stands as proof that music and sport can connect worlds.