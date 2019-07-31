EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Prince Boateng Reveals Why He Joined Fiorentina

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed why he chose to join Fiorentina this summer.

The Ghanaian forward is set to complete his move to the club from US Sassuolo.

Boateng arrived in Florence on Wednesday morning to finalise a €1m transfer from Sassuolo, and the 32-year-old spoke of his appreciation for the efforts his new club made to bring him in.

However, according to the former Las Palmas forward, he joined the club because of their ‘project’ and because ‘they really wanted me’.

“I’m a bit tired but very happy to be here in Florence,” he told Firenze Viola.

“I chose Fiorentina for the project: the club really wanted me and applied so much pressure to sign me.

“For me, that was a very important thing, given my age.”

The former Milan attacker has agreed a two-year contract with the Viola and will become the first signing of the Rocco Commisso era.