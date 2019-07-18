Nii Yarboi Annan Calls On Media And Companies To Support Boxing In Africa

Mr Michael Nii Yarboi Annan, CEO of Don’s Promotions has appealed to the sports media to apportion some airtime and space to promote boxing in Africa.

Speaking at the Press Conference to promote ‘The Battle for Supremacy’, he said boxing has much entertainment and business to offer Africa if the right things and right people come on board.

He noted that Ghana and other African nations have gifted boxers who must be aided to become world champions and it can be possible if funds are pumped into the sport.

According to Mr Annan, Don’s Promotions has come to take boxing to a higher level and very soon their promotions would be taking them to Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania.

He said boxing can be a venture to make people rich and happy if it is well organized as there are also good trainers and officials on the continent of Africa.

He expressed that Don’s Promotions has not come to monopolise the game, but to complement and add upon the past glories and achievements by making things better and well.

He expressed that very soon Ghana is going to get new world champions and that is the reason why he has decided to manage disciplined boxers and raise them to champion’s status.

He urged more business people to invest in boxing by partnering or sponsoring promotions and the media must support in that direction.

Amel Baconaje from the Philippines will face Ghana-based Nigerian Felix Williams for the IBO International Featherweight title.

Michael Sai will square up with Mardochee from DR Congo with his WBO Africa Middleweight title at stake.

John Laryea meets Ezekiel Annan for the National Featherweight title and Theophilus Tetteh also meets Richmond Commey for the National Super Bantamweight title.

Kpakpo Allotey of the Bronx Gym goes international as he faces Samwell Deo in a Super Lightweight contest.

The mouth-watering bouts come off at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on August 9, 2019.

The rates for the fights are 200ghc for regular seats, 350ghc for the business seats, 500ghc for the executive seats, 3,000ghc for the table of three with wine and beverages as well as other party edibles and 5,000ghc for the table of six with wine, beverages and other party edibles.