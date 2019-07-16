Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16.07.2019 Football News

OFFICIAL: Karela Utd Gives Dominic Eshun Greenlight To join Hearts

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
OFFICIAL: Karela Utd Gives Dominic Eshun Greenlight To join Hearts

Ghana Premier League side, Karela United has given Dominic Eshun the greenlight to joins Accra Hearts of Oak after the two clubs reached an agreement to settle the impasses that surrounded his earlier transfer to the side.

The Phobians completed and announced the signing of the young attacker in December 2019 under the leadership of Mark Noonan who was then the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

The unveiling at that time attracted the fury of management of the Anyinase based club who accused the Accra based club of signing the player on a free transfer whiles he was still under contract with them.

Karela later took the matter to the player status committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to look into it. Hearts followed up to do the needful after the committee established that the complainant had a good case.

The two parties have now reached a deal that will allow the promising 19-year-old player to join the Rainbow lads when they resume training at the end of this month to start pre-season training for the upcoming season.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Rawlings' Dispatch Rider Gunned

2 hours ago

Lawyer Kpebu Shocked By New High Court Ruling Over Afoko's B...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line