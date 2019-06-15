AFCON 2019: Cote d’Ivoire Name Final Squad

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has been named in coach Ibrahim Kamara’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final 23-man squad.

Cote d’Ivoire’s selection for the tournament which starts from June 21 to July 19 in Egypt includes Tottenham Hotspurs defender, Serge Aurier, AC Milan midfielder, Franck Kessié and Jonathan Kodjia of Aston Villa.

The Elephants are pooled in Group D alongside Morocco, Namibia and South Africa.

In all, 24 national teams are competing as against the usual 16 teams following an expansion of the competition.

Below is the full squad.

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (TP Mazembe), Ali Badra (Free State Stars), Tape Ira (FC San Pedro)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Tottenham), Wilfried Kanon (ADO The Hague), Wonlo Coulibaly (ASEC Mimosas), Ismaël Traoré (Angers), Mamadou Bagayoko (Red Star), Cheikh Comara (Wydad Casablanca), Souleyman Bamba (Rennes)

Midfielders: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz), Geoffrey Serey Dié (Neuchâtel Xamax), Jean-Michaël Seri (Fulham), Victorian Angban (Metz), Franck Kessié (Milan) , Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse)

Forwards: Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse), Nicolas Pépé (Lille), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa), Roger Assalé (Young Boys Bern), Maxwel Cornet (Lyon), Wilfried Bony (Without a club).