KP Boateng Set To Return To Sassuolo After Failing To Impress At Barcelona

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng will join Sassuolo after failed Barcelona activate their option to buy after a six-month loan.

The 32-year-old joined the Catalan based side in January on a six-month loan but failed to impress.

Boateng had made a big impact in Serie A with five goals and an assist in 15 competitive games for US Sassuolo.

It was enough to earn him a dream January move to Barcelona, but Boateng ended up only playing a total 123 minutes of football.

Boateng consistently struggled with match fitness but won the Spanish La Liga.

The forward will be returning to the Mapei Stadium, as the Spanish giants won’t activate their €8m option to buy.

The next move could be to stay at Sassuolo with Coach Roberto De Zerbi or seek a transfer elsewhere.

Prince’s previous clubs include Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Genoa, Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and Las Palmas.