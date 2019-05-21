Gov't Urged To Develop Lesser Sports Clubs In Schools

Rev. Ebenezer Anaman, the United Kingdom-based International Revivalist and Philanthropist has called on the Government to develop lesser Sports Clubs in Schools for Children to exhibit their hiding talents.

Rev. Ebenezer Anaman has noted that lesser Sports such as rugby, basketball, netball, volleyball, swimming and others ought to be given national support as soccer and boxing to give each child the opportunity to exhibit his talent.

He calls on stakeholders to support the Ministry of Youth and Sports to straighten lesser Sports Clubs in Schools.

Rev. Ebenezer Anaman has donated sets of jerseys and rugby booths to Ekumfi Adansi Methodist Basic School in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region as part of his contribution.

According to Rev. Anaman, the donation was to motivate the children to take part in the school during extracurricular activities.

"This donation is a collaborative effort with Management of Old Winbledonia Warriors RFC, a junior club SW London with 500 playing members aged between 5 and 18 years. This club was started in 2008 by its current Chairman, Mr. Roger Brosch. It was initially for Old Boys of Wimbledon College, a Jesuit State School in Wimbledon. Let me express my gratitude to Mr. Roger Brosch and his management for supporting me to present these kits to Ekumfi Adansi Methodist Basic School.

"It's my hope that rugby team players in the benefitted school would make rugby more attractive to other schools in the Ekumfi District and Ghana as a whole.

"Many Children have hidden talents and we can hunt for these talents through lesser Sports. Until we introduce them to these kids, we would end up calling them 'good for nothing' during sporting events.

"It is only when we encourage them through these activities that they would be able to show what they have to offer to the general society," he emphasised.

The International Revivalist said the donation was a pledge he made to the school last year when he presented laptop and tabletop computers with accessories to the school to enhance effective teaching and learning of ICT.

"Similarly, I want to encourage them to use these kits to train how to play rugby game. Even though it's not a common game in Ekumfi District and its environment, other schools would emulate rubby players in Ekumfi Adansi Methodist Basic School. This presentation will not be a 9-day, wonder, we will continue to support the kids to play the game effectively until it becomes a competitive game in Ekumfi and Ghana as whole," he intimated.

The Headteacher of Ekumfi Adansi Methodist Basic School, Mr. Richard Odoom Boison commended Rev. Ebenezer Anaman and management of Old Winbledonia Warriors RFC for the kind gesture pledging that the kits would be put into good use to serve its purpose.

Assembly Member for Ekumfi Adansi Electoral Area, Mr. Nelson Amissah was full of praise for Rev. Anaman and his partners for donation.

"I must put on record that Ekumfi Adansi Methodist Basic School is the first school in the District to have a rugby team. We would use these kits to attract more Children to the school since the ages range from 5 to 18 years. Personally, I will learn how to play the game and learning the rules governing it, " he noted.