Manchester United Ready To Trigger Thomas Partey's £43.5m Release Clause

Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to trigger Thomas Partey's £43.5m release clause in the summer transfer window.

Partey is believed to be on the wishlist of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the departure of Ander Herrera on a free transfer and the Ghanaian perfectly fits the bill.

The Ghanaian international has been on an impressive form for Atletico Madrid throughout the 2018/19 season.

Inter Milan are also interested in the 25-year-old midfielder with the player’s agent revealing that the defensive midfielder has a release clause of £43.5 million in his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Partey's former has impressed Arsenal boss, Unai Emery with his consistent run of form in the La Liga with the Gunners also knee on signing the midfielder.

Partey signed for Atletico as a talented youngster from Tema Youth in 2011 and played for the club’s reserve team for a couple of years before making his professional debut in the 2015-16 season, following a successful loan spell at fellow La Liga club Almeria.

The 25-year-old struggled to establish himself as a regular in his first two seasons but he has established himself as one of the club’s prized assets since the start of the 2017-18 season.

The Ghanaian enjoyed another fruitful season at Atletico this term and made 32 appearances in the La Liga, scoring thrice and setting up another 4 in the process.

He has carved out a reputation for himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Spanish top-flight over the past couple of campaigns and his links to the Premier League giants comes as little surprise.