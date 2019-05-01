All Set For National Caddies Golf

The Tema Country Golf Club is set to host the 3rd Annual Caddies Golf competition this Friday, Daniel Agbomadzi

Caddy Master, Achimota Golf Club has said.

Ghana Golf Association (GGA) President, Mike Aggrey lauded the organizers for their consistency for the last three years saying,

"I must commend the organizers and sponsors for this initiative; Caddies, no doubt play very important role in the game of golf and it is crucial that they also have a feel of the sport, l wish all participants well and may you exhibit high level of integrity."

The 18 hole medal play will attract golfers from Tema, Bok Nam Kim, Celebrity, Royal Golf Club, Tafo, Achimota, Tarkwa, Bogoso, Nsuta and Damang would be battling for honours.

Caddy Master Agbomadzi said "We are expecting a keenly contested competition, it has always been competitive, and l believe this year's edition will follow same format.

The competition is being sponsored by Goldfields Ghana Limited and supported by Labadi Beach Hotel, B. A. Electricals, Mrs. Sarah Jiang of Peak China Profits (GH) Limited Ghana Golf Association and Tema Country Golf Club.