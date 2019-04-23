Blame Club Owners For Kwesi Nyantakyi's Woes - Sarfo Castro

Former Wa All Stars gaffer, Sarfo Castro says club owners were not fair towards former GFA president, Kwasi Nyantakyi, following FIFA wrath on him.

The former CAF 1st vice president has been banned from all related football activities by the world governing body FIFA following corruption accusation on him by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Nyantakyi's misconduct in the 'Number 12' video by the ace investigative led to the government decision to disband the football governing body.

However, the astute lawyer is challenging his lifetime ban at the Court of Arbitration of Sports but the veteran Ghanaian trainer beleives clubs owners in the country are to be blamed for Mr Nyantakyi's woes.

“All these accusation and problems should rather be put at the doorstep of club owners. Ghanaians were not fair to Kwesi Nyantakyi after the 'Number 12' video," he said.

“The clubs paid money to the referees to influence matches but no club was punished so why are we lambasting only Nyantakyi," he added.