Joseph Agbeko, I Am Physically And Mentally Ready For A World Title Again

Joseph Agbeko

Two-time former, IBF world champion and current WBO Africa Bantamweight Championship title holder Joseph “King Kong” Agbeko (35-5, 26KOs) is set for a second defense of his title against Shabani Hashimu Zuberi of Tanzania on April 19, 2019, at the Aborigines Beach Resort in Keta.

The bout, christened “The Clash for Redemption” is aimed at motivating courageous boxers from the Volta region.

“This bout is termed redemption because Aborigine Promotions have a vision to bring back the past glory of Ewe speaking people who were strong boxers and with valor. We want to redeem our past strength with this bout.” Public Relation Officer of Aborigines Promotion, Evans Akaba said.

On the night, two major international titles will be contested the WBO Africa Bantamweight and the IBF Middleweight titles respectively.

The ‘King Kong” who is currently ranked number 2 by the World Boxing Organization in the Bantamweight division is set to use this bout to push for a number one spot at the world rankings of the WBO and set a date for a possible chance to a world title fight.

Shabani Zuberi has fought 18 times, winning 15 and losing 3 with 5 KOs to his credit.

He will challenge Agbeko for the WBO African Bantamweight championship title

King Kong claimed the WBO Africa Bantamweight belt in March last year when he defeated Ugandan champion Frank Kiwalabye in his hometown, Aflao.

The vacant IBF Africa Middleweight belt l will be contested between Ghana-based, Togolese boxer John 'Africa Mike Tyson' Koudeha (15- 0, 12KOs) and Tanzanian boxer, Manyi Issa (16-2, 9KOs).

Also scheduled for the night is National Super Lightweight contest between Anama Dotse also known as 'Polo Pala (16- 2, 15 KOs) and Richard Amenfu (10- 5, 7 KOs), Nathaniel Nukpe will engage Tackie Annan in a lightweight contest.

So that Good Friday, boxing enthusiasts would be thrilled to an exciting bout night by wonderful boxers from and outside the region.

Officials will be Arriving on the Wednesday 17th weighing would be done on the Thursday 18th at 10:00am as the bout scheduled for the 19th April 2019.

Special guest of honor to grace the occasion is the first President of the Fourth Republic Ghana Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.