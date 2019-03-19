Ghana Table Tennis Champions Qualify For 2019 World Championship

Ghana’s two top seeds in Table Tennis, Derek Abrefa and Cecelia Baah Danso have qualified for the 2019 World Table Tennis Championship to be held in Budapest, Hungary.

According to Abrefa he is very happy because it is over a decade that Ghana was able to make it to the world championship stage.

He said for 15 years, Ghana’s flag had not been hoisted at the world stage and this time they are going to make Ghana proud.

The multiple SWAG Awards winner, Abrefa who spoke to yours truly exclusively thanked the President of the Ghana Table Tennis Federation, Mawuko Afadzinu, the coaches led by Owusu Ansah and his sponsors, especially his bosses at the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

Cecelia Baah Danso, the young female star who works with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) also gave thanks to God for giving her a wonderful season as she won a WISA Award and got a nomination for the Best Table Tennis Player of the year 2018 by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

She promised to go all out as this is another opportunity to promote Ghana Sports.

“I hope to go out there and play my best. I really thank God and everyone who has played a role in my development from nobody to somebody. I am really grateful to the GTTF, the NSA, the GOC and the Ministry of Youth & Sports” she expressed.

The 2019 World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary from 21 to 28 April 2019. It will be the 55th edition of the championships, and the fourth time that they have been held in Budapest