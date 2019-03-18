Michael Essien Reveals Why He Signed For Sabail FK

Ghanaian international, Michael Essien has revealed that he signed for Sabail FK due to their future plans.

On Friday, the Azerbaijani top-flight side announced the signing of the former Chelsea midfield kingpin on a 15-month deal and will also work as a coach to the u-16 team.

And according to the 36-year-old he bought into the future goals of the Club hence his decision to join.

“I’m a football player and I want to play. We discussed the club’s future plans with the management and that interested me,” he said.

Essien joins his eighth Club in Europe having played for Bastia, Olympique Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Panathinaikos and Persib.

He was in the stands to watch his new side lose 2-1 to Qarabag on Saturday.

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner could make his debut for the Club next weekend against Zira.