Boakye Yiadom To Lead Black Stars Attack Against Kenya

Ghana will host Kenya in the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on 23rd March 2019.

The Black Stars suffered 1:0 defeat to the Harambee Stars at the Karasani Stadium in September last year.

Though both teams have qualified for the finals in Egypt in June, it will be about the bragging rights when the game takes place.

A win for the Black Stars will secure top spot in Group F but a draw or win for Kenya will see them emerge as winners of the group.

The coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah with the 23-man squad is set to deploy one of the most widely used systems in professional soccer, which is the 4-2-3-1 formation for the final qualifier.

In the 4-2-3-1 system according to HotfmOnlinegh.com’s source for the match, Richard Ofori will maintain his position as the number one stopper, the back four will consist of Kasim Nuhu, John Boys, Harrison Afful and Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah.

Alfred Duncan and Wakaso will act as the defensive midfielders to destroy the moves of the Kenyans, Atsu, Thomas Partey, and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew will be expected to help both the defensive midfielders and the lone Striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom who will lead the attack is currently in the form of his life and expected to replicate his fine form when he gets the chance to play.

Skipper and all-time goal scorer of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Dede Ayew will all start from the bench.

Below is the full squad!

Richard Ofori Harrison Afful Kwadwo Asamoah Kasim Nuhu John Boye Alfred Duncan Christian Atsu Wakasu Mubarak Richmond Boakye Yiadom Thomas Teye Partey Jordan Ayew

subs: