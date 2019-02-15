Europa League Round Up

Lautaro Martinez's first-half penalty secured a narrow first-leg win for Inter Milan at Rapid Vienna in the Europa League last 32.

Substitute Christoph Knasmullner had Rapid's best chance but saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Inter were without Mauro Icardi, who refused to travel and was stripped of the captaincy amid a contract dispute.

Elsewhere, Diego Lainez scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 3-3 draw for Real Betis against Rennes.

Betis fell 2-0 behind inside nine minutes thanks to Adrien Hunou's strike and an own goal from former Manchester City midfielder Javi Garcia.

Giovani lo Celso pulled a goal back for Betis but former Newcastle forward Hatem Ben Arfa restored Rennes' two-goal lead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage-time.

A header from defender Sidnei reduced the deficit again midway through the second half before Lainez's late strike secured a dramatic draw in France.

Inter win without Icardi

The build-up to Inter's match in Austria was dominated by an ongoing dispute with striker Icardi, who is their top scorer this season with 15 goals.

The Argentine is under contract until 2021 but the club has been negotiating a new deal with his wife Wanda Nara, who acts as his agent.

With an agreement still to be reached Icardi did not travel with the rest of the squad, with Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti saying the striker "did not want to be there".

Icardi posted a cryptic message on Instagram whilst his team-mates were playing in Austria.

Goalkeeper Handanovic was handed the captain's armband in Icardi's absence and the 34-year-old responded by keeping a clean sheet as Inter comfortably held on for the victory.

Sevilla win in Rome

Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Jose Callejon were on target as Napoli won 3-1 at FC Zurich. Fellow Serie A side Lazio were beaten 1-0 at home by five-time winners Sevilla courtesy of Wissam Ben Yedder's first-half goal.

Haris Seferovic scored the winner as Portuguese side Benfica won 2-1 at Galatasaray. Dynamo Kiev needed an 89th-minute goal from Benjamin Verbic to secure a 2-2 draw at Olympiakos.

Alfonso Pedraza's third-minute strike was enough for Villarreal to win at Sporting Lisbon, who had Marcos Acuna sent off for two yellow cards in the second half.

Club Brugge beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 thanks to an 81st-minute winner from Brazilian forward Wesley.

Shakhtar Donetsk drew 2-2 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt despite having Taras Stepanenko sent off for two yellow cards after just 11 minutes. Shakhtar captain Taison scored a 67th-minute equaliser for the Ukrainian side.