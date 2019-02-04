U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites Record 2:0 Win Over Burkina Faso

The Black Satellites of Ghana made a winning start to their 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso in Maradi on Monday afternoon.

WAFA forward, Daniel Lometey scored both goals with some good goalkeeping from Belgium-based Manaf Nurudeen.

Ghana's U-20 side capitalized on some sloppy defending by the young Stallions to score the pair of goals in Maradi.

Lomotey won the physical battle against centre back Kone inside the box and lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Traore for the opening goal just on the nick of half time.

In the 77th minute, the burly striker used his strength to bully Kone inside the Burkina Faso area to lift it above and over the goalkeeper.

Ghana are now joint top of Group B with Senegal, who won their opening game 2-0 against Mali.

Jimmy Cobblah and his boys will play their second game against Senegal on Wednesday.

The top two from the group at the end of the first round are guaranteed qualification for the U-20 World Cup slated for Poland in May/June.

Ghana have not qualified for the global showpiece since a second-round finish at New Zealand 2015.