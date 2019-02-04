U20 AFCON: Daniel Lomotey’s Brace Gives Black Satellites Opening Day Victory

Ghana’s Black Satellites opened their campaign in the ongoing u20 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso today courtesy a brace from striker Daniel Lomotey.

The match was officially scheduled to be played yesterday evening but had to be postponed to today due to some issues with the floodlights at the match venue.

In a match that Ghana enjoyed 58% of the ball possession compared to Burkina Faso’s 48%, it was the West Africans that walked away with all three points as well as the better chance of making it out of the their group.

It is fair to say the win did not come easy as the victors had to muscle their way through the defense of their opponents. The Satellites had to wait until the 41st minute before taking the lead through Daniel Lomotey. The WAFA SC forward calmly chipped the opposing goalkeeper to score his first goal.

From there on it was end to end action with both sides trying to get on the score sheet to either to cement victory or get something out of the match. Ghana however stood strong and had antidotes to all the attacks of the Burkina team. Lomotey finally put the game to bed on the 77th minute when he bounced his marker and collectedly dinked the ball over the head of the goalkeeper to complete his brace.

Following today’s results, Ghana is tied at the top of Group B with Senegal who beat Mali 2-0 in the first group game.

Ghana is seeking to make it to the world cup in Poland later this year and a win in their next match will guarantee them a spot. The Black Satellites will play Senegal on either Wednesday or Thursday with CAF yet to confirm the date.