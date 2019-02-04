Ghanaians Hail 10th World Champion…Richie Commey Wins IBF Lightweight Title In Style

Ghanaian boxing fans all over the world joined the loyal fans in the family home of Richard Commey at James Town to celebrate the sweet victory in winning the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight title by a second round knock out over Russian Isa Chaniev in Texas, USA.

On record, Richard Oblitei Commey aka RC becomes the 10 Ghanaian world champion after David Kotei Poison, Zoom Zoom Azumah Nelson, Marvelous Nana Yaw Konadu, Ike Bazooka Quartey, Alfred Cobra Kotey, Joshua Hitter Clottey, Joseph King Kong Agbeko, Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe and Isaac Royal Storm / Neho Dogboe to annex a world title for Ghana.

Before the fight, many fans had predicted a knock out including Yours Truly, but the victory came fast and sweet, so the new champion had to dance his Azonto in a sweet style. It was indeed a delight to watch live on HSTV where boxing analysts, Sammy Ofosuhene, Dan Dav Quartey, Nii Nettey Nettey and Dennis Moore discussed the bout.

Richard Commey was very much focused making his second crack at the vacant IBF lightweight title, and he claimed his first world title with a second-round stoppage of Isa Chaniev who had no answers to the quick jabs and direct hooks and punches.

Commey (28-2, 25 KO) broke through Chaniev (13-2, 6 KO), dropping him late in the first round on a disastrous right hook. As Commey went to end things before the bell could sound to end the frame, he tripped, which may have been all that saved Chaniev at that point, otherwise it could have been a round one win.

But the Ghanaian wasted no time in the second, picking up right where he left off. He put Chaniev down with a ferocious left hook early in the round, and with Chaniev clearly wobbling as the fight restarted, he charged in and finished things with a final flurry, dropping the Russian for a third time, at which point referee Laurence Cole stopped the bout at 39 seconds of the second round, to save him from further punishment.

It was indeed a big win for Commey, obviously, and fully cements him as one of the top lightweights in the sport also called the sweet science today.

The winner of the fight is supposed to face WBA and WBO titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko in a unification bout on April 12, 2019 as stated in the contract, and that still seems to be the plan.

Commey, a former colts footballer and kick boxer landed 33 of 105 (31%) of his total punches, and 29 of 69 (42%) of his power shots as he overpowered Chaniev in short order. Chaniev landed 23 of 81 (28%) total punches and 19 of 64 (30%) of his power shots.

The victory has made made Ghanaians and Africans very much content to an extent as at least Ghana has a world champion after Dogboe lost his WBO Super Bantamweight crown.

George Lamptey, Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President said it was a real sweet victory and the win will motivate other boxers to rise up and give off their best.

Moses Foh Amoaning, former Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President hailed the new champion, and praised him for taking his chance at the right time.

Nii Adotey Dzata, President of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association said he was particularly glad because Commey moved from kickboxing to become a world boxing champion.

“We have many champions in the waiting, if we get many good managers and promoters, the world will see Ghana well. We love to fight, we are champions” he said.

Among the boxing personalities who commended new champion, Commey are fellows boxers Obodai Sai, Sherrif Quaye, Isaac Dogboe and Emmanuel Tagoe as well as top boxing official Yoofi Boham, GBA Executive member Alhaji Toffik, Boxing Ring Announcer / Sports Journalist Nathaniel Attoh, International referee / judge Ataa Eddie Pappoe, Ivan Bruce Cudjoe CEO of Cabic Promotions, Mohammed Amin Lamptey and Ben Nunoo Mensah, GOC President.

The President of Ghana, HE Nana Akuffo Addo also sent a message on Face Book and Twitter to the champion.