Golf: Kojo Kyei And Amoafo-Yeboah Win 2019 Lady Captain’s Prize Tourney

Amateur golfers around the country converged at the Ankobra Golf and Country Club over the weekend for the 2019 edition of the Lady Captain’s Prize tournament.

The tournament was held in honour of the Lady Captain of the Ankobra Golf and Country Club, Floria Hurtubise. The day also coincided with her birthday.

After a long day of playing a game of 18-hole golf, Kojo Kyei and Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah emerged winners in the men and ladies’ category of the tournament respectively.

Kojo Kyei led the men’s Group A with a net score of 71points followed by James Akwaboah with a net score of 73points and Yaw Anarf also with a net score of 74points.

In Group B, Craig Tandoh emerged winner with a net score of 73points followed by Isaac Addae with 75points and Mike Hurtubise finished third with a net score of 75points.

Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah led the ladies Group B with a net score of 75points followed by Margaret Oduro with a net score of 78points and Hajia Zenabu with a net score of 79points.

In Group A, Floria Hurtubise finished first with a net score of 79points followed by Constance Awuni also with 79points but lost on countback. Leticia Mensah Amponsah finished third with a net score of 81points.

The ladies longest drive and closest to the pin prize were won by Mercy Werner while James Akwaboah and Elijah Dennis won the men’s longest drive and closest to the pin respectively.

With a net score of 96points, Gloria Amadzin won the ladies’ boogie prize with Don OB also won the men’s boogie prize with a net score of 107points.

Addressing the golfers, the ladies’ captain of Ankobra Golf and Country Club, Floria Hurtubise thanked the golfers for honouring their invitation and congratulated the winners on their performance. She also thanked her sponsors for making the event a success.

She used the opportunity to again invite them to the club’s next event scheduled for next month which would be sponsored by Enterprise Life Insurance.

As part of the presentations, Brands Manager of Johnnie Walker, Solomon Affum donated some customised Johnnie Walker souvenirs to the lady captain.

The event was sponsored by Royal Senchi Hotel, Mosak Photography, and Video, Best Western Atlantic, Johnnie Walker, Maaha Beach Resort and Flo-Polo Designs.