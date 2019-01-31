Spanish Side Albacete Balompie Sign Sulley Muntari

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has joined Spanish second-tier side Albacete Balompie.

Muntari joined the Segunda División side on Thursday on transfer deadline day.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star signed a contract with the Estadio Carlos Belmonte outfit after passing a mandatory medical on Thursday.

The 2010 UEFA Champions League winner has been clubless after parting ways with Deportivo La Coruna in July last year - where he made eight La Liga appearances.

Albacete Balompie currently lies fourth on the La Liga 2 table with 42 points after match-day 23.

He has previously played for several top clubs in Europe including AC Milan, Inter Milan, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Udinese and Pescara.

Muntari has represented Ghana at the three FIFA World Cups - 2006, 2010 and 2014 - scoring 20 goals in 84 game outings for the West African country.