Dagil Donniyoug Receives Honour In USA

Ghanaian amateur boxing coach based in the USA, Dagil Donniyoug aka Ossie Duran aka Osumanu Yahya has been awarded with the Barry Goss Memorial Award for his contribution to amateur boxing in New Jersey in the USA.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive conversation, he thanked the organisers of the award and promised to work harder to produce more great boxers.

He is hoping that some of his boxers would make it to the USA team for the 2020 Olympic Games and other international Championships.

He said “I am very happy to receive the Barry Goss Memorial award from the New Jersey boxing hall of fame.

Hello Sammy, the award is for the good work im doing with the youth in my neighbourhood in boxing keeping the kids out of the street teaching them the sweet signs of Boxing.

It is called the Barry Goss Memorial award. -The award is given by New Jersey Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame. I am very happy and it is also an honour for Ghana boxing” he expressed.

Osumanu Yahya was Ghana National, African and Commonwealth Champion who was world rated.

He was in the Black Panthers Boxing Gym with the Clottey brothers under the late Emmanuel Akisi Lamptey and he won the SWAG boxer of the Year award once.