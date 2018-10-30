Kwadwo Asamoah Delighted With Inter Milan's Emphatic Win Over Lazio

Ghana star, Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed his delight after Inter Milan defeated Lazio on Monday night at the Stadio Olimpico.

A Mauro Icardi double and Marcelo Brozovic stunner gave Inter a convincing win in the Serie A.

Icardi opened the scoring for Inter in the 28th minute and caught Lazio napping early.

Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic doubled the Nerazzurri's lead four minutes before the end of the first half, all but ensuring that Inter would go home with atleast something on their hands.

Icardi scored his second of the game in the 70th minute to seal the deal for Spalletti's men who are now up to second ahead of Napoli on goal difference, who have a goal difference of 8 as compared to Inter's tally of ten.

The result keeps Lazio at fourth, four points behind Inter and Napoli with 18 points in the bag.

The 29-year-old enjoyed the full duration of the match.