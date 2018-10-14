Inter Milan delighted Kwadwo Asamoah did not play in Black Stars friendly against Kotoko

Inter Milan are delighted Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah did not risk their star player Kwadwo Asamoah in the friendly match against Asante Kotoko.

Appiah decided to try other players, keeping Asamoah fresh ahead of the Milan derby this weekend.

The friendly between Black Stars and Kotoko was put together after CAF called off the Black Stars' back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games with Sierra Leone.

Asamoah has arrived in Italy and is expected to start training tomorrow ahead of Inter Milan's clash with AC Milan next week Sunday.

The 29-year-old has made a strong start to his Inter career. He has played in all nine matches thus far this season with a goal to his name.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com