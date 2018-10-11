'I Cannot Live Without Football', Says Kwadwo Asamoah

Inter Milan midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has confirmed that he cannot live without football due to the love he has for the game.

The 29-year-old become one of the household names in the Black Stars team since making his debut in 2008.

According to the former Udinese player he had always dreamt to become a footballer, a dream which eventually came true.

“I cannot live without” I used to practice this sport since I was a child, after school I used to play with my friends, if I’m at home, I watch any team go on TV,” he said on Inter TV.

Asamoah has since featured in three Cup of Nations tournament and two FIFA World Cups for Ghana.