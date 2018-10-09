My Goal Against Barcelona Is One Of The Best In My Career - Micheal Essien

Ghana's Michael Essien’s exquisite striker against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League still remains one of the best goals he has scored in his career.

The former AC Milan man wonderful strike was cancelled by Andreas Iniesta’s in extra time as the English giants exited from the competition at the home grounds.

however, Essien, who established himself as one of the best players at the club describes the goal as one of the best in his football career.

“That game was very disappointing, it was a beautiful goal, one of the best goals I scored in my career against the almighty Barcelona,” he spoke to CheekySport.

“Is always going to stick into my head and stick into the fans head as well anytime they see me so is quite good.”

The 35-year-old won 1 UEFA Champions League trophy, 2 English Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, 1 League Cup and 1 FA Community Shield during his nine-year stay at the club.

Below is Essien's strike...

