AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Black Stars To Start Camping Today

The Black Stars of Ghana will start camping today in Kumasi ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Ghana will host Leone Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 0ctober 11 in the third round qualifiers.

However, the fate of the much-anticipated fixture has been left the balance after FIFA on last week Friday banned Sierra Leone.

All the players called up for the match with exception of John Boye and Ati Zigi who are yet to arrive in camp will fly to Kumasi this morning.

Kwesi Appiah and his team must win the match to keep their hopes alive.

Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders : Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), John Boye (FC Metz, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)

Midfielders : Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Bernard Mensah (Kayserispor, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Forwards : Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France), Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)