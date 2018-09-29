Sassuolo star Kevin-Prince Boateng says he will not celebrate if he scores against AC Milan on Sunday in the Serie A after confessing his unflinching love for the Rossoneri.
The Ghana international had two different spells for Milan where he scored 18 goals in 114 competitive games.
''Milan is the team I still support and have in my heart. If I score against them, I will not celebrate, as I have too much respect for those club colours,'' Boateng told SportWeek.
''I don't think I've been reborn at Sassuolo, because I was never dead. I wanted to come back to Italy and be close to the city of Milan, where I'll go and live with my wife Melissa Satta and son Maddox after I retire.
''The first money I earned made me lose my head and go off track, so that's why when I do retire from playing football, I want to dedicate myself to helping young players who are just starting their careers, to make sure they don't make the same mistakes I did.''
Boateng has made an electric start with the Neroverdi after scoring three goals in five league matches.
Kevin Prince Boateng Won't Celebrate If He Scores Against AC Milan
