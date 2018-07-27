Muntari Calls For Ghana Premier League Return

Sulley Muntari has called for the urgent return of the Ghana Premier League and believes the division's indefinite hiatus is harming players.

The unattached midfielder has been training with domestic giants Accra Hearts of Oak to maintain his fitness as he looks for a new club, and has been struck by the consequences of the domestic inactivity.

The Ghana Premier League has been halted since June 6 , when a BBC documentary covering the findings of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas alleged corruption amongst referees and senior officials at the Ghana Football Association.

"My problem is the fact that the league has stopped, which means all the kids and talents are at home doing nothing," Muntari told the TV3 Network.

"How can we build the future if the league has stopped?" he added. "They should do something about it so hopefully the guys can get to play again."

Muntari, who began his career with Liberty Professionals in his homeland, won the Champions League with Internazionale in 2010.

He also enjoyed spells with Udinese, Portsmouth, Sunderland and AC Milan.

"They should just start the league," Muntari continued. "The guys are at home, and the clubs are losing money everyday, that is my concern.

"As for the other people and what they did, that's their problem," he concluded. "Some of the clubs are playing in Africa and this 'no league' situation affects them, so I want the government to do something about it."

Reigning Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars beat Congolese heavyweights AS Vita Club 2-1 on July 18 and will resume their CAF Confederation Cup campaign against the same opponents on Sunday.