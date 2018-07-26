Leaving Juventus Was Not An Easy Decision - Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed that leaving Italian giants Juventus after six years was not an easy decision.

The former Udinese Calcio star joined the 2010 UEFA Champions League winners on a three-year deal on a free transfer from Juventus in the ongoing summer transfer.

And Asamoah who won six Scudetto titles with the Turin based club during his six years stay at the club said even though Juventus tried to convince him to renew his contract but he preferred leaving the club for another challenge elsewhere.

"With a month and a half to end the season was when I decided to leave the club but was not an easy decision for me to leave Juventus after six years and with the achievements I had with the club, the players and the supporters, I couldn't just tell them that I am leaving," he told Gary Al-Smith on Joy News.

"It was very difficult for me and it got to a point I was not able to sleep because I had to think about all these things and it was very difficult for me but I had to look to the future for my family.

"Things were not the same when I joined Juventus in my first three seasons. I had some struggles and difficulties but had to make that decision to join another club after everything I achieved with the club.

The skilful wing-back also pledged his support for Inter Milan to help them win trophies.

"I am going there as a new player, a new home and a new family.

"I want to do my best at all time because they spoke to me about their project and I am happy to be part of the team because they are a team that is trying to win the league.

"They are building a good team and they are also back into the Champions League so I am just happy to be with the team now and I will always do my best to help the team.