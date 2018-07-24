Anas Exposé Vindicates Players In Brazil 2014 Fiasco - Michael Essien

Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien has reiterated that the latest piece of Anas Aremeyaw Anas which has uncovered the rot Ghana football vindicates players who were described as bad nuts among the team during the Brazil 2014 World Cup.

There were agitations between the playing body and officials of the Ghana Football Association due to the delay of their appearance fee.

However, Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng were eventually expelled from the team’s camp for alleged physical assault and verbal abuse on Management Committee Members of the team.

After the team's abysmal performance in Brazil, former president John Dramani Mahama instituted the Dzamefe Commission of Enquiry to investigate Ghana’s public ridicule found officials of the FA including then-President Kwesi Nyantakyi guilty of financial malfeasance.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan midfield kingpin believe the recent revelations from the 'Number 12' documentary bring more meaning to the events Brazil 2014.

“What happened in Brazil was not supposed to happen in the first place but it did.

"Strange men were brought to the team’s camp and we didn’t know who they were.

"Things happened and that episode is sad, its a shame.

"Maybe with this Anas revelation Ghanaians will understand better what happened," he added.