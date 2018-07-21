PICTURES: Thomas Partey Completes Second Week Of Preseason With Atlético Madrid

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey successfully completed Atlético Madrid's second week of preseason exercise on Friday with some rigorous drills.

The midfielder and the rest of his teammates, who were not involved in the World Cup have been preparing for the upcoming campaign with manager Diego Simeone.

Partey has intensified training as he looks forward to a successful campaign.

The 25-year-old had an outstanding 2017/18 season, where he played over 50 games for the club who won the Europa Cup.

Atlético Madrid have line up preseason friendlies with English Premier League sides Arsenal, French Champions PSG and Italian giants Inter Milan.

The Europa Cup Champions will also play Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup next month.

BELOW ARE PICTURES OF PARTEY'S SECOND WEEK IN PRESEASON

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com