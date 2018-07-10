Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's First Full Press Conference [VIDEO]

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah spoke to the Italian today [Tuesday] after joining Inter Milan last week.

The versatile wing-back joined the Milan club as a free agent from Juventus.

Asamoah penned down a three year deal with the 2010 Champions League winners after completing his move and has been handed no.18 shirt ahead of the new season.

Video below...



Asamoah made 156 appearances for Juventus scoring 5 goals and providing 21 assists.

He won a total number 13 titles during his six years stay at the club.