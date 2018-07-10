Kwadwo Asamoah To Wear No.18 Jersey At Inter Milan

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah will wear number 18 shirt at Inter Milan ahead of the new season.

The versatile midfielder completed his move to the Nerazzurri last week and signed a three-year deal.

Asamoah spent six years with Juventus and won 13 titles with the Old Ladies.

The 29-year-old was given the 21-shirt at Juventus but will be seen in the 18-shirt ahead of the new campaign with the former European Champions.

Asamoah has officially joined his teammates for preseason training ahead of the new season.