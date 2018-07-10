Cosmos Dauda Happy After Completing Al Faisaly Move

Black Stars "B" and former Hearts of Oak forward, Cosmos Dauda says he is delighted with his move to Al Faisaly.

Dauda joined the Jordanian side on Monday and signed one year deal after both parties agreed to terms yesterday according to the attacker.

“My agent arrived in Amman yesterday – I have been active with the team, I penned a one-year deal, my personal terms and conditions met, Al-Faisaly Sc is the biggest club in Jordan and I believe I can achieve and grow here," he told Footballmadeinghana.

Nicknamed CD14 scored nine goals and ended the 2015-16 season as Accra Hearts of Oak’s top scorer, despite being hit by a series of niggling injuries towards the end of the season.

However, he was unfavored afterwards, being relegated to the bench of the Accra based side and subsequently his contract terminated by the Rainbow Family.