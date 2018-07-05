BREAKING NEWS: KP Boateng Completes Sassuolo Move

Kevin Prince-Boateng has officially joined Italian side, US Sassuolo ahead of the upcoming season.

The Ghana international joined the Italian giants from German Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Prince-Boateng will be presented to the to the press tomorrow Friday, July 6 at 3 pm at the Seminar Room of the Mapei office in Via Valle d'Aosta, 46 in Sassuolo.

The former Las Palmas and Portsmouth won the German DFP Pokal Cup with Frankfurt defeating Bayern Munich 3:1 last season.

He will be expected to hit the ground running in the Serie A after winning the Scudetto with AC Milan in 2012.