Arsenal: Sokratis Papastathopoulos Joins From Borussia Dortmund On 'Long-Term' Deal

New Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos says he is joining "one of the three biggest teams in the Premier League" after signing from Borussia Dortmund.

The Greece defender, 30, joins for an undisclosed fee on a "long-term" deal from the Bundesliga giants, where he made 186 appearances.

He previously played for Werder Bremen, Genoa and AC Milan.

"I feel very good, everything is special," Papastathopoulos said.

He told Arsenal's website: "It is a beautiful moment and I am very happy that for the next years I will be here. Arsenal are one of the three biggest teams in the Premier League.

"I'm a normal defender. I like to defend. I like that my team doesn't take goals. I like a zero in the defence and I will do everything to help to achieve this goal."

Papastathopoulos has 79 international caps for Greece and will wear the number five shirt for the Gunners.

He becomes Arsenal manager Unai Emery's third signing since taking over from Arsene Wenger in May.

Last month, Arsenal signed defender Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer from Italian champions Juventus while Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno agreed to join from Bayer Leverkusen.

Papastathopoulos will also link up again with former Dortmund team-mates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

"They called me not every day but a lot of times telling me to come here," he said.