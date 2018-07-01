KP Boateng Goes Out For Dinner With Juventus Star Claudio Marchisio

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng and Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio spent time together in Sardinia with their families and friends.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward became close friend of Marchisio during his time at AC Milan, and they have been seen on a couple of time partying together.

The two players had contrasting seasons last term as Boateng played a key role in Frankfurt's triumph in the German DFB Pokal while the Italy international's campaign was blighted with injuries - limiting him to 21 appearances in all competitions

However, the 32-year-old finished the season with yet another Serie A winner's medal as well as the Coppa Italia.

The Juventus number 8 was at the dinner with Boateng and his wife Melissa Satta, the former tronista Andrea Damante and Giulia De Lellis.

