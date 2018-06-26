Unattached Michael Essien's Future Still Floating

The future of Chelsea legend Michael Essien is still being tossed around after he was rejected by Romanian side CFR Cluj for being too old at aged 35.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder is currently unattached after he was released by Indonesian side Persib Bandung in March this year.

The Ghanaian has been talking with the Romanian side since his departure from Bandung but has been told to elsewhere due to his age.

CFR coach Edward Iordanescu vetoed a deal since taking charge two weeks ago - claiming Essien is too old.

"Yes, I admit there is a discussion of the club to sign Essien before I handle the team. However, that has not happened yet. I do not know how much the contract is worth. But I certainly do not need him, "said Iordanescu quoted by The Sun.

Iordanescu has just been appointed as the new coach of the Romanian champions. When he learned of club negotiations with Essien, he quickly stopped him.

"In this team many experienced players to be made pantuan for young players. But I do not need a player aged 36 or 37 years. We already have a strong team for next season, "he concluded.

Essien was expected to sign a deal worth almost £1million a year until the new coach put a stop to it.

The midfielder has an extensive rÃ©sumÃ© having featured for Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Panathinaikos.

The Champions League-winning former Chelsea midfielder won two Premier League crowns, four FA Cups and the League Cup with the English giants.

