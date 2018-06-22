Mayor Luke Bronin Honours Akwesi Frimpong

Ghana’s sole athlete at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games has been honoured with a citation by Mayor Luke Bronin from Hartford, Connecticut.

Frimpong who competed in the skeleton stole the show at the Games with his special dress and helmet has expressed his gratitude to all who supported him to make it to the Games and looking forward to make it bigger at the 2022 Winter Games.

“When your efforts are recognized internationally. Today a mayoral #proclamation from Mayor Luke Bronin from Hartford, Connecticut. #BlessedAndGrateful . Thank you to the Ghanaian American Journal for inviting me to their event in Hartford as their special guest. Excited to meet the Ghanaian professionals in the New England area.” Akwesi Frimpong wrote on his Facebook Page.