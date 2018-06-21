Michael Essien Rejected By Romanian Side CFR Cluj For Being Too Old

Ghana icon Michael Essien has been snubbed by Romanian side CFR Cluj for being too old at aged 35.

The Chelsea legend is currently unattached after he was released by Indonesian side Persib Bandung in March this year.

The Ghanaian has been talking with the Romanian side since his departure from Bandung but has been told to elsewhere due to his age.

CFR coach Iordanescu has vetoed a deal since taking charge last week - claiming Essien is too old.

"There were some discussions about signing Michael Essien before I came to the club, but they never came to fruition. I don't know what amounts were involved, but I did not need the player.

"I stopped Essien's transfer to CFR Cluj. I already have a lot of experienced players who our youngsters can look up to," Iordanescu said

"At present, I don't need players aged 36 or 37. We already have a valuable squad."

Essien was expected to sign a deal worth almost £1million a year until the new coach put a stop to it.

The midfielder has an extensive rÃ©sumÃ© having featured for Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Panathinaikos.

The Champions League-winning former Chelsea midfielder won two Premier League crowns, four FA Cups and the League Cup with the English giants.

