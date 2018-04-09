Performance Of Ghanaian Players Abroad Wrap Up

In England, one player who excelled was Dennis Odoi. Since joining Fulham from Sporting Lokeren in 2016, Odoi has been building his reputation steadily with his all-around performances.

And this season, the 29-year-old has become a key figure in the Cottagers superb campaign, where they are chasing one of the tickets to the elite division.

In Germany, budding striker Christopher Antwi-Adjei also hit the back of the net twice as Paderbon run-riot Jena.

It seems the weekend belonged to players in the lower divisions as Karim Sadat has also taken the Swedish Superettan league by storm, with his sharp-shooting attributes. He netted in their loss against Falkenbergs, and he kept up that display this weekend when he grabbed a brace to help Landskrona BOIS pick first win of the campaign.

Lastly, Frank Acheampong and Raphael Dwamena came to the fore when needed as they rescued vital points for their respective clubs.

ENGLAND

Jeffrey Schlupp missed Crystal Palace 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium through injury.

Christian Atsu made a cameo appearance for Newcastle United in their 2-1 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Daniel Amartey missed the game for the Foxes through injury.

Collins Quaner made a cameo appearance for Huddersfield in their 1-1 draw at Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Andre Ayew lasted full 85 minutes for Swansea City in their 1-1 stalemate at West Brom. Jordan Ayew missed the match through suspension.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah played 55 minutes for Aston Villa in their 3-1 loss at Norwich City.

Andy Yiadom lasted full period for Barnsley in their 3-2 win over Sheffield United.

Caleb Ekuban made a cameo appearance for Leeds United in their 1-1 home draw with Sunderland.

Dennis Odoi played full throttle for Fulham FC as they edged out Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at away.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed Wolves 1-0 win against Cardiff through injury.

In League One, Bernard Mensah played 51 minutes for Bristol Rovers in their 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic. Tarique Fosu and Joe Dodoo missed the match through injuries.

Lloyd Sam made his debut as a late substitute for Wimbledon in their 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe. Kwesi Appiah missed the game for the visitors through injury.

In League Two, Hiram Boateng lasted 90 minutes for Exeter City in their 3-2 win at Cambridge United.

Nortei Nortey played full action for Dover Athletic in their 1-0 win over Torquay.

Elsewhere in the lower leagues, Nana Ofori-Twumasi lasted 90 minutes for Maidstone in their goalless draw at Guiseley. Darius Osei warmed the bench for Maidstone.

Koby Arthur was not added to Macclesfield squad that drew 2-2 at Ebbsfleet.

Kwame Thomas lasted 75 minutes for Solihull in their 1-0 win at Hartlepool.

Goalkeeper Declan Appau was not included in Woking squad that played 1-1 at Dagenham & Red.

Harold Odametey enjoyed the full period of action for Maidenhead in their 1-0 loss at Aldershot Town. Nana Owusu warmed the bench for the losers.

SPAIN

Mubarak Wakaso made a cameo appearance for Deportivo Alaves in their 2-0 win at home to Getafe.

Sulley Muntari picked a booking before paving way for Celso Borges at halftime in Deportivo La Coruna 3-2 win over fellow strugglers Malaga.

Thomas Partey's playing minutes for Atletico Madrid has been shrinking since the start of the second half of the league as he made a 70th-minute introduction in the Rojiblancos 1-0 win at Malaga.

Emmanuel Boateng missed UD Levante 2-1 win over UD Las Palmas through injury.

In the Segunda Division, Yaw Yeboah was not named in Real Oviedo squad that defeated Lugo 1-0.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute for Juventus as they battled to beat Benevento Calcio 4-2. Bright Gyamfi also warmed the bench for the Witches.

Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Sassuolo in their 1-1 stalemate with AC Milan at the San Siro. Claude Adjepong missed the game for the Sassuolo through suspension.

Isaac Cofie made a cameo appearance for Genoa in their goalless draw with city rivals Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Godfred Donsah was substituted at halftime in Bologna 1-0 loss at Crotone.

Afriyie Acquah made a cameo appearance for Torino as they pipped UEFA Champions League qualification hopefuls Inter Milan 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

In the Serie B, Bright Addae enjoyed full throttle for Ascoli in their 2-0 win over Carpi.

Isaac Donkor completed 90 minutes for AC Cesena in their 1-0 loss at Novara.

Moses Odjer picked a booking but lasted 90 minutes for Salernitana in their 1-1 draw at Bari. Patrick Asmah was not added to Salernitana match day squad.

Yusif Rahman Chibsah lasted 68 minutes for Frosinone in their 2-0 loss at Parma. Emmanuel Besea warmed the bench for the loser's.

In Serie C, Ransford Selasi was an unused substitute for Lecce in their 1-0 win at Reggina 1914.

FRANCE

Enock Kwarteng was not added to the Nantes squad that were lost 2-1 against AS Monaco.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was an unused substitute for Sochaux Montbilliard in their 3-2 win against Orleans.

GERMANY

Baba Rahman and Bernard Tekpetey were not included to the Schalke 04 squad that lost 3-2 at Hamburg SV. Gideon Jung also missed the game for the victor's through suspension.

Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 61 minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 1-1 draw with TSG Hoffenheim.

Defender Joseph Baffo missed Eintracht Brauschweig 1-1 draw with SG Dynamo Dresden through injury. Steffen Nkansah was not added to Braunschweig match day squad.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei hit a brace for Paderbon in their 6-0 victory over Jena. Kwame Yeboah also climbed from the bench to register his name on the score sheet for Paderbon.

Marcel Appiah made a cameo appearance for VfL Osnabruck in their 1-1 draw at Zwickau

Agyemang Diawusie enjoyed full throttle for SV Wehen in their 1-0 loss at Preussen Munster. Michael Akoto warmed the bench for the loser's.

AUSTRIA

After playing 90 minutes last week, Kadiri Mohammed was relegated to the bench for Austria Vienna in their 2-0 win at Sturm Graz.

David Atanga played full minutes of action for St. Polten in their 2-1 loss at Rapid Vienna.

Majeed Ashimeru lasted full throttle for AC Wolfsburger as they were crushed 2-0 by SV Mattersburg.

Samuel Tetteh helped LASK Linz beat his parent club Red Bulls Salzburg 1-0. He lasted 84 minutes in the game.

Samuel Oppong returned from a long layoff to warm the bench for BW Linz in their 1-0 defeat at Wattens.

Gideon Mensah enjoyed 90 minutes for FC Liefering in their 2-0 win at Neustadt.

Kingsley Boateng lasted full minutes of action for Ried in their goalless draw at Kapfenberg.

AZERBAIJAN

Richard Gadze played fantastically well as he completed 90 minutes for Zira 1-1 draw with giants Gabala.

BELARUS

Joel Fameyeh lasted 71 minutes for Dinamo Brest in their goalless draw at Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the Belarus season opener.

BELGIUM

Francis Amuzu warmed the bench for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win at Sporting Charleroi in the Jupilar Championship playoffs. Dennis Appiah, Emmanuel Adjei Sowah and Dauda Mohammed all missed the game through injuries.

Striker Ishahaku Yabuku was a delight to watch for Lierse in their 2-1 win over OH Leuven in the Belgina Europa League playoffs. On loan Leicester City youngster Kamal Sowah warmed the bench for the loser's.

Nana Akwesi Asare was enterprising for KAA Gent in their 1-0 win over Club Brugge in the Jupilar Championship playoffs.

Samuel Asamoah registered his name on the score sheet for Sint Truiden in their 4-0 victory over Royal Antwerp. William Opoku Acheampong also lasted the full period of action for the loser's. Elton Acolatse made a cameo appearance for the victor's.

Eric Ocansey enjoyed full throttle but this time at his favourite position for KAS Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Oostende in the Belgian Europa League playoffs.

Nana Opoku Ampomah lasted 83 minutes for Waasland-Beveren in their 2-1 loss at home to Zulte Waregem in the Europa League playoffs.

Bernard Kumordzi picked a booking but lasted full period for Kortrijk in their 2-1 loss at Mouscron in the Jupilar Europa League playoffs.

Bernardinho Tetteh was again missing for Westerlo in their goalless draw with KSV Roeselare.

Divine Naah made a 54th minute appearance for Tubize in their 1-1 draw at St. Gilloise.

Joseph Aidoo again displayed a fantastic performance for KRC Genk in their 1-0 win over Standard Liege in the Belgian Jupilar Championship playoffs.

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi was introduced in the 54th minute for CSKA Sofia in their 3-2 loss against league leaders FC Ludogorets.

Ohene Carlos missed Beroe 3-0 victory at Vereya through suspension.

CHINA

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom enjoyed full throttle for Jiangsu Suning in their 2-0 win at Guangzhou R&F.

Frank Acheampong rescued a point for Tianjin Teda in their 1-1 draw at Beijing Guoan.

CROATIA

Maxwell Boadu Acosty netted again for Rijeka as they beat Slaven Belupo 3-1. He was taken off in the 86th minute.

Ahmed Said was not included in Hadjuk Split that defeated Lokomotiva Zagreb 1-0 at home.

Obeng Regan lasted 76 minutes for Inter Zapresic in their 3-0 walloping at Cibalia.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh netted once for Bohemians 1905 in their 5-2 victory over league title hopefuls Viktoria Plzen.

DENMARK

Moro Ibrahim missed Silkeborg 2-1 defeat at Aarhus in the relegation playoffs.

Ernest Asante picked a booking before being taken off in the 83rd minute for FC Nordjaelland in their 3-1 win against Aalborg. Jonathan Amon was not added to the victors match day squad while Godsway Donyoh missed the game through injury.

Kelvin Mensah made a 59th minute introduction for Brondby in their 5-1 annihilation of AC Horsen.

FINLAND

Anthony Annan played full throttle for HJK Helsinki in their 3-1 win over Ilves. Evans Mensah however, was substituted in the 58th minute of the game for the victor's. Baba Mensah and Reuben Ayarna were not included in the loser's match day squad.

Striker Seth Paintsil continued his scoring form for Jaro FF in their 4-0 win over Keski-Uisimaa in the Suomen Cup.

HUNGARY

Joseph Paintsil returned from suspension to play 90 minutes for Ferencvarosi in their 3-0 win over Mezokovesd-Zsory.

KAZAKHSTAN

Patrick Twumasi failed to hit the back of the net for Astana FC in their 6-0 win at I. Pavlodar.

Gideon Baah watched from the stands as his new side FC Kairat Almaty defeated FK Akzhayik 3-0.

LATVIA

Former Asante Kotoko defender Michael Ofosu Appiah warmed the bench for RFS in their 2-1 win over Riga FC.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye lasted 74 minutes for Atlas FC in their 2-2 stalemate at Club Tijuana.

NETHERLANDS

Derrick Luckassen made a cameo appearance for PSV Eindhoven as they edged out AZ Alkmaar 3-2 at the AFAS Stadion.

Thomas Agyepong missed the NAC Breda 1-0 win over Vitesse Arnheim through injury.

Jonathan Opoku missed VVV Venlo 3-2 loss at Sparta Rotterdam with a calf injury.

Asumah Abubakar missed Willem II 2-1 loss at Excelsior through injury.

In the Eerste Divisie, Leroy Owusu was deployed as a makeshift left-back for Almere City and he thrived with flying colours as he provided an assist in their 2-1 win over Jong Utrecht.

Shadrach Eghan did not make the match day squad for Go Ahead Eagles in their 1-0 loss against Fortuna Sittard.

Rodney Antwi lasted full minutes for Volendam in their 3-2 win at FC Emmen.

NORWAY

Adam Kwarasey picked a booking for Valeranga in their 4-1 home loss against Stromsgodset in the league opener.

Raymond Gyasi was not added to Stabaek squad that drew 1-1 at Sandefjord.

NIGERIA

Goalkeeper Nana Bonsu manned the post for Enugu Rangers in their 1-0 loss at Niger Tornadoes.

PORTUGAL

Abdul Majeed Waris did not make the squad for FC Porto in their 2-0 victory over Aves.

Emmanuel Hackman continued his superb display for Portimonense in their 2-2 stalemate at Tondela. Muniru Sulley was again missing from Tondela match day squad.

Alhassan Wakaso warmed the bench for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-0 win over Rio Ave.

Lumor Agbenyenu made a cameo appearance for Sporting Lisbon in their 2-0 win over Pacos Ferreira.

In the Segunda Liga, Ernest Ohemeng lasted 81 minutes while Osei Barnes also played 55 minutes for Arouca in their goalless draw at Union Madeira.

Joseph Amoah picked a booking but lasted throttle for Guimaraes B as they pipped in-form Arouca 1-0. Ernest Ohemeng warmed the bench while Osei Barnes made a cameo appearance for the loser's.

Kwame Nsor kept up his terrific scoring form for Academica Viseu in their 2-2 draw with Real SC.

SWITZERLAND

Raphael Dwamena scored to rescue a point for FC Zurich in their 1-1 draw against Grasshoppers.

Kassim Nuhu picked a booking but played 90 minutes for FC Zurich in their 4-2 win at St. Gallen.

In the Challenge League, defender Kwadwo Duah scored a consolation goal for Winterthur in their 2-1 loss at home to Schaffhausen.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori manned the post for Maritzburg United in their 1-1 draw with Cape Town City FC. Nana Akosah-Bempah did not make the matchday squad for the Cape Town-based side.

Anas Mohammed did not make the matchday squad for Free State Stars in their 1-1 draw at Golden Arrows.

Samuel Darpoh was not added to Amazulu squad that recorded a 1-1 draw at Bloemfontein Celtic.

Razak Brimah was not named in the squad for Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2-1 win at Baroka.

SWEDEN

Frank Arhin warmed the bench for Ostersunds FK in their 3-0 defeat at Dalkurd FF. Samuel Mensah missed the game for Red and Black lads through a thigh injury but Patrick Kpozo did not make the match day squad.

Thomas Boakye lasted full 90 minutes for Halmstad in their 2-1 win at Degefors.

Gershon Koffie was not included in the Hammarby squad that recorded a 3-1 victory over Sirius IF.

In the Superettan League, Karim Sadat kept up his scoring form in the early part of the season after hitting a brace for Landskroma BOIS in their 2-0 win over Jonkopings.

Enock Kwakwa made a cameo appearance for Falkenbergs in their 2-0 victory over AFC Eskilstuna.

SAUDI ARABIA

Isaac Vorsah was not added to FC Ohod's 4-1 thumping at Al Qadisa Saudi Arabia.

SCOTLAND

Danny Amankwaa made a cameo appearance for Hearts of Midlothian in their 2-0 win over Aberdeen. Prince Buaben missed the game with a hamstring injury.

SLOVAKIA

Reagy Ofosu climbed off the bench in the 21st minute to score the winner for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win against giants Slovan Bratislava.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei lasted full period for FK Senica in their 2-0 home loss to Michalovce. Sadam Sulley warmed the bench for the visitors.

SLOVENIA

Mitch Apau played full period for NK Olimpija Ljubljana in their 1-0 win at Krsko. Issah Abass was taken off in the 71st minute for the visitors.

Ibrahim Arafat Mensah was once again impressive as he netted a goal for NK Aluminij but they lost 4-2 to Rudar.

TURKEY

Asamoah Gyan made a cameo appearance for Kayserispor as they were walloped 4-0 at Trabzonspor.

John Boye had one of his poor games for Sivasspor in their 5-0 humbling at Konyaspor.

Joseph Attamah continued his bench warming role for Istanbul Basaksehir in 1-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu missed Bursaspor 2-0 loss at Antalyaspor through injury

Bernard Mensah returned from suspension to enjoy 67 minutes Kasimpasa in their 1-0 win at Bursaspor. Emmanuel Agyemang Badu missed the clash for the Green Crocodile through injury.

Isaac Sackey was a stalwart in midfield for Alanyaspor in their 3-1 win over Akhisar Genclik Spor.

In the Turkish Lig 2, Kofi Atta is yet to make an appearance for Istanbulspor AS since his loan switch from Bursaspor in January and was again left out of their squad that recorded a goalless draw at Samsunspor.

Jerry Akaminko played 90 minutes for Eskisehirspor as they were thumped 4-1 at Rizespor. The defeat left Eskisehirspor deep in the relegation zone.

USA

Latif Blessing lasted full period for Los Angeles FC as they thump 5-0 at Atlanta.

Dominic Oduro made his first appearance in the season as a late substitute in Montreal Impact 4-0 humbling at New England Revolution.

David Accam picked a booking before being taken in the 61st minute for Philadelphia Union in their 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquake. Charles Sapong lasted full period for the Union.

Johan Kappelhof picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Chicago Fire in their 1-0 win over Columbus Crew. Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful played 90 minutes while Mohammed Abu was introduced in the 57th minute but Lalas Abubakar warmed the bench for Crew.

In the United Soccer League, Solomon Asante lasted full period for Phoenix Rising in their 1-0 defeat against Real Monarchs. Gladson Awako was substituted in the 68th minute for Phoenix.

Ropapa Mensah scored again for Nashville in their 2-0 win over Charlotte Independence.

