Commonwealth Games: Ghana's Woes Continue On Day 2

Team Ghana's woes continued on day two of the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Ghana lost 5-0 to Canada in the Badminton Mixed Team event played at the Carrara Sports Arena.

Ruth Baffoe finished 10th in the women’s weightlifting competition. She lifted a total 165 kg in the snatch and clean & jerk events.

In swimming, Maayaa Ayawere finished first in the women’s 50m freestyle with a time of 28.38 seconds but she fell outside the fastest 16 qualifiers for the semi-finals.

In the men’s table tennis competition played at the Oxenford Studios, Ghana lost 3-1 to Guyana to finish bottom of Group 2.

The defeat was the team’s second after its loss to England in the first match.

The losses continued in the women’s hockey Pool B match. Ghana was thumped 12-0 by New Zealand at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

Fortunes changed for Ghana in the mixed team badminton event. Opponents, Seychelles, were disqualified and thus, Ghana was declared the winner of the tie.

At the time of disqualification, Ghana was leading 2-0 in the best-of-5 series after the pair of Daniel Sam and Stella Amasah beat Kervin Ghislain and Allisen Camille 21 -19 and 21-16 in one match and Abraham Ayittey defeated Steve Malcouzane 21-14 and 21-17.

In the men’s 46-49kg boxing, Suleman Tetteh lost to India’s Amit. Tetteh lost on all the scorecards of the five judges: 30-26, 30-26, 30-37, 30-27 and 30-25.

On Saturday, Samuel Yaw Addo will mount the ring to face Sikiru Ojo of Nigeria in the men’s 56kg Round of 16 boxing event while the women’s hockey team will come up against Australia in their second pool B match.