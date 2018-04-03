Former U-20 World Cup Winner Awudu Issaka Reveals Why He Was Arrested In Malaysia

Former U-20 World Cup winner, Awudu Issaka has revealed he was arrested in Malaysia after he refused to sign a contract with a Malaysia club.

According to the former Black Starlets players, he was denied for not playing for a Malaysian club he had reached an agreement with after successful talks with the unknown team before leaving the country (Ghana) to Malaysia.

“I was arrested in Malaysia when I refused to sign a contract for one Malaysia side during my playing days.”

“The initial $1,500 amount quoted before leaving for Malaysia wasn’t the same amount on the contract form to sign but it was reduced to $500 which made me not to pen down my signature for the club”.

“I was arrested by Malaysian Police at the Airport on my return to Ghana after we couldn’t reach the agreement to stay in the police custody for almost three months ” Awudu added.

Issaka started playing football at the youth teams of Asante Kotoko before he moved to Prampram Mighty Royals FC in Ghana’s second division, where he already played for the first team at the age of fifteen.

He also played for RSC Anderlecht, French club AJ Auxerre and German Bundesliga club TSV 1860 München among others.

He played for the Ghana under-17 team in the FIFA World Youth Championship in 1995 in Ecuador.

Issaka also took part in the FIFA World Youth Championship 1997 in Malaysia, where Ghana finished on the fourth position