Richmond Boakye Hogs The Headlines By Scoring On Jiangsu Suning Debut In Chinese Super League

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored on his Jiangsu Suning debut by climbing off the bench to score in their 2-1 win over Tianjin Teda.

Boakye was thrown into the action by coach Cosmin OlÃ¢roiu in the 57th minute when he replaced Lingfeng Zhang.

With a quarter-of-an-hour left for play, Boakye converted a penalty.

Two minutes later, Brazilian Alex Teixeira doubled their lead before Johnathan reduced the deficit for Teda on 81 minutes.

Boakye has previously scored on his debuts for Genoa, Elche, Sassuolo, Atalanta and Red Star Belgrade.

