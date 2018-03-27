Inter Milan Agree Terms With Juventus Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah will join Inter after rejecting the chance to extend his stay at Juventus, Gazzetta dello Sport has reported.

The Ghana international's current deal expires at the end of this season and it is believed his next destination will be the San Siro.

Juve CEO Beppe Marotta is said to have conceded defeat in convincing Asamoah to remain with the Old Lady.

Asamoah is said to have agreed on a three-year contract at the San Siro which will see him earn wages of â‚¬3.5m a season.

The 29-year-old has made 20 appearances so far this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com