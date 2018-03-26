Eintracht Frankfurt Star Kevin-Prince Boateng Open To AC Milan Return

Eintracht Frankfurt star Kevin-Prince Boateng says he is open to returning to AC Milan one day.

Boateng made it clear that he would never refuse a reunion with Milan. "Would I go back? Naturally! I would return to Milan immediately because I could never say no. At the same time I am realistic and know that it is almost impossible, "Boateng told Tuttomercatoweb.

The words should not necessarily be well received by his current employer. In Frankfurt, the 31-year-old playmaker is under contract until 2020.

For Boateng it was an honour to wear the jersey of the Rossoneri, he says. If he needed to highlight an outstanding player he was playing with, he would call Ronaldinho.

Boateng joined Milan and 2010, playing a key role in their Scudetto triumph in that season.

He left after three years but later returned in 2016. However, he endured a difficult second spell and that led to the club releasing him at the end of the season.

