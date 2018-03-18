Eintracht Frankfurt: KP Boateng Optimistic Of Champions League Qualification This Season

Eintracht Frankfurt inspirational midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng believes a first ever UEFA Champions League qualification is well within their reach following their 3-0 win over Mainz 05 on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles moved to the 4th spot on the Bundesliga table after Kevin, Jovic and Bobic grabbed a goal each for the side.

Kevin, 31, took his goal tally for the season to six by scoring the opener on the sixth minute lift the Eagles back into the top four - ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's trip to Cologne on Sunday.

The victory has given The Eagles a good reason to believe they can go on to record a Champions League appearance for the first time in the history of the club and a first European campaign since 2013/14.

Boateng who has previously tasted Champions League football both with Schalke 04 and AC Milan believes Frankfurt have what it takes to make history this season.

"If we work hard and play like we played today, I always say everything is possible, but we keep both feet on the ground," he told bundesliga.com.

"We know exactly where we come from and we know exactly what it takes to be on the top or to achieve this [Champions League qualification]. But we're happy, we're very positive and if we keep going like this at the end we'll see where we stand."

Kevin has been a source of huge inspiration to Frankfurt this season and securing a Champions League berth with the side will be a historic achievement.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com