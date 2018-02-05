SCOREBOARD: Results From European Leagues

Modernghana.com brings you all the scoreline from the European matches played over the weekend.

Premier League

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United

Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham

Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield

Burnley 1-1 Manchester City

Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke

Leicester City 1-1 Swansea City

West Brom 2-3 Southampton

Arsenal 5-1 Everton

Brighton 3-1 West Ham

Watford ?-? Chelsea - Monday

La Liga

Espanyol 1-1 Barcelona

Levante 2-2 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad 5-0 Deportivo La Coruna

Alaves 2-1 Celta Vigo

Getafe 0-0 Leganes

Girona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Valencia

Real Betis 2-1 Villarreal

Eibar 5-1 Sevilla

Las Palmas ?-? Malaga - Monday

Serie A

Sampdoria 1-1 Torino

Inter 1-1 Crotone

Hellas Verona 0-1 Roma

Atalanta 1-0 Chievo Verona

Bologna 1-2 Fiorentina

Cagliari 2-0 SPAL 2013

Juventus 7-0 Sassuolo

Udinese 1-1 AC Milan

Benevento 0-2 Napoli

Lazio ?-? Genoa - Monday

Bundesliga

FC Cologne 2-3 Dortmund

Freiburg 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Mainz 05 0-2 Bayern Munich

Schalke 04 1-2 Werder Bremen

Wolfsburg 1-1 VfB Stuttgart

Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig

Augsburg 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Hamburger SV 1-1 Hannover 96

Ligue 1

Marseille 6-3 Metz

Lille 0-3 PSG

Amiens 0-2 St Etienne

Montpeiller 2-1 Angers

Nice 0-1 Toulouse

Strasbourg 0-2 Bordeaux

Rennes 0-1 Guingamp

Caen 3-2 Nantes

Monaco 3-2 Lyon

Troyes ?-? Dijon - Monday