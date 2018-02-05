Modernghana.com brings you all the scoreline from the European matches played over the weekend. Premier League Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United Liverpoo
SCOREBOARD: Results From European Leagues
Premier League
Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United
Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham
Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield
Burnley 1-1 Manchester City
Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke
Leicester City 1-1 Swansea City
West Brom 2-3 Southampton
Arsenal 5-1 Everton
Brighton 3-1 West Ham
Watford ?-? Chelsea - Monday
La Liga
Espanyol 1-1 Barcelona
Levante 2-2 Real Madrid
Real Sociedad 5-0 Deportivo La Coruna
Alaves 2-1 Celta Vigo
Getafe 0-0 Leganes
Girona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Valencia
Real Betis 2-1 Villarreal
Eibar 5-1 Sevilla
Las Palmas ?-? Malaga - Monday
Serie A
Sampdoria 1-1 Torino
Inter 1-1 Crotone
Hellas Verona 0-1 Roma
Atalanta 1-0 Chievo Verona
Bologna 1-2 Fiorentina
Cagliari 2-0 SPAL 2013
Juventus 7-0 Sassuolo
Udinese 1-1 AC Milan
Benevento 0-2 Napoli
Lazio ?-? Genoa - Monday
Bundesliga
FC Cologne 2-3 Dortmund
Freiburg 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Mainz 05 0-2 Bayern Munich
Schalke 04 1-2 Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg 1-1 VfB Stuttgart
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-1 RB Leipzig
Augsburg 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Hamburger SV 1-1 Hannover 96
Ligue 1
Marseille 6-3 Metz
Lille 0-3 PSG
Amiens 0-2 St Etienne
Montpeiller 2-1 Angers
Nice 0-1 Toulouse
Strasbourg 0-2 Bordeaux
Rennes 0-1 Guingamp
Caen 3-2 Nantes
Monaco 3-2 Lyon
Troyes ?-? Dijon - Monday